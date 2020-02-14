W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Short Interest Down 25.1% in January

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the January 15th total of 10,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of WTI stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $533.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.94.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 907.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

