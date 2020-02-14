Wolford (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Wolford AG (OTCMKTS:WLFDY)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.43, 600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.02.

About Wolford (OTCMKTS:WLFDY)

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets legwear, ready-to-wear garments, lingerie, beachwear, and accessories in Austria, Germany, France, rest of Europe, North America, Rest of Europe, and Asia/Oceania. The company provides legwear products, including pantyhose, tights, stay-ups, knee-highs, leggings, and socks; and lingerie comprising bras, briefs, bodies, garter belts, and slips.

