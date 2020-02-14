Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.70

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as low as $1.70. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 83,960 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 197,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 127,961 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 544,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

