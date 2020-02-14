Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.70

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as low as $1.70. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 83,960 shares traded.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.38.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:WHLR)
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.
