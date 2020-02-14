WEX (NYSE:WEX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WEX. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 target price on shares of WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.38.

NYSE WEX traded up $8.90 on Thursday, hitting $228.62. 977,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,348. WEX has a 52-week low of $169.48 and a 52-week high of $234.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.15.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.22. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WEX will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,530,429.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WEX by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,892,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,995,000 after buying an additional 56,101 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the third quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in WEX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 51,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,435,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

