Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Stock Position Reduced by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,790,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 644,528 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners makes up about 1.8% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $35,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WES. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

In related news, Director James R. Crane bought 71,041 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,292,235.79. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,346.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

NYSE WES opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.622 per share. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.20%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

