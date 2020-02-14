Western Digital Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the data storage provider on Friday, April 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

Western Digital has a payout ratio of 64.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western Digital to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.69. The stock had a trading volume of 40,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,333. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.83.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $314,633.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,648 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.