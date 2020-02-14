Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.29. Welltower also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 4.20-4.30 EPS.
NYSE:WELL opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Welltower has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $93.17. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.18.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.
WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower to a market weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.27.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
