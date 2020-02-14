Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.29. Welltower also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.20-4.30 EPS.

NYSE:WELL opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Welltower has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $93.17. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.35%.

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower to a market weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.27.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

