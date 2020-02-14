Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Position Raised by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho started coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

WELL opened at $87.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 21.98%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.35%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

