Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Short Interest Up 13.8% in January

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the January 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 927,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC set a $99.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.02.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In other Waste Connections news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.46. 4,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,880. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $80.66 and a 52 week high of $103.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.25.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.