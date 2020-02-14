Voya Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 16,082 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 25,839% compared to the average volume of 62 call options.

NYSE VOYA traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $62.28. 3,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,463. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $47.71 and a 52-week high of $63.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 386,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,564,000 after acquiring an additional 68,022 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $978,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $471,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

