Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VCRA. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.54.

NYSE:VCRA traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.85. 239,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,927. Vocera Communications has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a market cap of $751.26 million, a PE ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 0.20.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $124,667.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,150.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $230,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,456 shares of company stock worth $376,305. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 29.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,039,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,926,000 after purchasing an additional 688,225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,030,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,498,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,119,000 after purchasing an additional 186,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

