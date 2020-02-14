Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after acquiring an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after acquiring an additional 277,305 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,360,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,224,313,000 after acquiring an additional 209,670 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,544,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,661,690. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $142.40 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.