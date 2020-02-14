Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY) rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $24.15, approximately 410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0176 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. owned about 0.76% of Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.