Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.72 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

VIRT stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 61,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,986. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of -0.56. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $18.00 price target on Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtu Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from to in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

