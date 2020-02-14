Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) will post ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIR. Barclays began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vir Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $170,000.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.36. 5,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,880. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

