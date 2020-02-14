Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $218.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.65 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 14.05%.

NASDAQ VCTR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. 398,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,679. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

