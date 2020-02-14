ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Short Interest Down 14.6% in January

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,930,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the January 15th total of 28,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,645,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Macquarie began coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $34.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $53.71.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 18.50%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

