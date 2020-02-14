Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Johnson Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Johnson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,778 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 11.0% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after acquiring an additional 644,931 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 450,928 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,248,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,519,000 after acquiring an additional 82,863 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $171.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.34 and a 200 day moving average of $156.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

