Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Increased by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.76 and a 52 week high of $81.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1534 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

