Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is JFG Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,084,000 after buying an additional 1,909,876 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,997,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,134,000 after buying an additional 978,644 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,181,000 after buying an additional 1,735,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,227,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,974,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

