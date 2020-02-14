Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.8% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

