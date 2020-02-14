Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.51. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.32 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

