Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 852.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,148 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after acquiring an additional 64,881 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,977,000. GenTrust LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 154,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 69,607 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 127,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter.

VDE stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.99. 515,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,125. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.87. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $70.70 and a 1 year high of $93.17.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

