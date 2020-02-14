ValuEngine Upgrades Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) to “Buy”

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020 // Comments off

Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

PBIO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.47. 4,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. Pressure Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pressure Biosciences will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pressure Biosciences Company Profile

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.