ValuEngine Upgrades Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) to “Buy”

Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

PBIO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.47. 4,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. Pressure Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pressure Biosciences will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

