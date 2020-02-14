ValuEngine Lowers Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Gogo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.19.
GOGO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,597. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $446.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Gogo has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $7.23.
Gogo Company Profile
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).
