ValuEngine Lowers AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) to Strong Sell

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.51.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,608,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,715,954. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.13. The company has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 33.2% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 63.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 18,478 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

