USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 53,422 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53,422 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.65% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $72,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WST. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $174.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,454. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.29. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.60 and a 1 year high of $175.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 12.82%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

