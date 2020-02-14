USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 121,130 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,224,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,130 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for about 1.7% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.22% of Mondelez International worth $177,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after buying an additional 3,027,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,307,000. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,774,000 after buying an additional 765,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,557,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,754,000 after buying an additional 699,497 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,942,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,002. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average of $54.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

