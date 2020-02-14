USS Investment Management Ltd Invests $29.43 Million in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 997,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,427,000. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.50% of Gildan Activewear as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 533,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,746,000 after purchasing an additional 124,814 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at $1,034,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,415,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIL shares. CIBC set a $30.00 target price on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

GIL traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 659,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,959. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66. Gildan Activewear Inc has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.