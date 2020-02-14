USS Investment Management Ltd Has $37.53 Million Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 263.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 198,600 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of Travelers Companies worth $37,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. MKM Partners raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.86.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.76. 977,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.92. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $126.23 and a 12 month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

