USS Investment Management Ltd Has $157.45 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,341 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.5% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of PepsiCo worth $157,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,678,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,520,000 after purchasing an additional 112,107 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.99. 3,553,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,470. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.88 and a twelve month high of $147.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.11.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Cfra raised their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.45.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.