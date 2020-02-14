USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 65,000 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of Yandex worth $27,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yandex by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Yandex by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Yandex by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 126,835 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 309,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YNDX traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.57. 4,138,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,124. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Yandex NV has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.03. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YNDX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

