USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 443,462 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,178,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,462 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.66% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $99,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,941.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,509,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,495. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMRN traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $88.96. The stock had a trading volume of 54,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.94. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $96.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

