USS Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,993 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $128,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,467,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,015. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.30 and a 200-day moving average of $260.18. The stock has a market cap of $271.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $305.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

