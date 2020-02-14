Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) Short Interest Down 23.1% in January

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

UBP stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.83. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623. The company has a market capitalization of $757.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $19.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, Director Catherine U. Biddle purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $695,970.00. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) by 150.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Urstadt Biddle Properties comprises about 1.6% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned 1.25% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $11,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

