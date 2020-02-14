United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) Short Interest Update

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $256,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,743.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $50,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,265.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $336,395. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 284,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 46,192 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 66,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 5,276.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.51 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The company has a market cap of $480.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.55. United States Lime & Minerals has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $104.00.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.97 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

