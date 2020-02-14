UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $85.59

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd (LON:UKCM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $85.59 and traded as high as $85.90. UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at $84.70, with a volume of 1,169,396 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 85.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.67%.

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

