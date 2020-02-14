UBS Group Analysts Give Air France KLM (EPA:AF) a €10.15 Price Target

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) received a €10.15 ($11.80) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AF. Bank of America set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €8.85 ($10.29) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €11.18 ($13.00).

Shares of EPA:AF opened at €9.59 ($11.15) on Friday. Air France KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($17.03). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.86.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

