Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Lowered to $30.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the travel company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s previous close.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.47.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $58.60.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,547 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 156,939 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 29,485 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,143 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

