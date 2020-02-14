Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) were up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.16 and last traded at $23.12, approximately 1,642 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 206,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1,812.8% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 182,874 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,147,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period.

