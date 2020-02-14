Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.
Shares of NTG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,245. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42.
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
