Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NTG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,245. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

