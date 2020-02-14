Tortoise Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIO. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 9.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 6.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 69,870 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 8.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,301,520 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 102,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HIO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,878. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

