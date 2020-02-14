Tortoise Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,916,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,598,845. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a PE ratio of -62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.