ThyssenKrupp’s (TKA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TKA has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.38 ($14.40).

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €11.38 ($13.23) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.92. ThyssenKrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

