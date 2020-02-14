Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the January 15th total of 70,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on THR shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine raised shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Thermon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE THR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.62. 88,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,127. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $691.90 million, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

