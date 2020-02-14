The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCKT. TheStreet raised shares of The Hackett Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of HCKT stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 64,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 773.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 88,513 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

