The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.57-2.67 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48-2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.52-0.54 EPS.

Shares of GEO traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.17.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $621.71 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

