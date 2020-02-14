The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29), RTT News reports. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $621.71 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The GEO Group updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.52-0.54 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.57-2.67 EPS.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

