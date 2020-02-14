Thar Token (THAR) Price Tops $0.0600 on Exchanges

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded down 50.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Thar Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0600 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Mercatox. Thar Token has a market capitalization of $45,474.00 and $241.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thar Token has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003434 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000497 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Thar Token Profile

Thar Token (THAR) is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 758,412 tokens. Thar Token’s official website is thartoken.com . Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken

Buying and Selling Thar Token

Thar Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

