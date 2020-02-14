Texas South Energy (OTCMKTS:TXSO) Stock Price Up 5%

Texas South Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:TXSO) shares rose 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 547,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Texas South Energy (OTCMKTS:TXSO)

Texas South Energy, Inc engages in the onshore and offshore oil and gas business. The company is also involved in the generation or acquisition of oil and gas projects; drilling and operation of the wells; and production of oil and gas reserves. It owns 12 blocks in 9 offshore prospects in the Gulf of Mexico, as well as oil and gas interests in Texas and Louisiana.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Texas South Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas South Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.